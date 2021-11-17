Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

