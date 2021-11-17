Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.12.

NVDA opened at $302.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.06. The company has a market cap of $752.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.