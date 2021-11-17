Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 27,599 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total value of $8,317,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $298.52 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $303.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.32.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Masimo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 75,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 50,004 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

