Matthew A. Doheny Purchases 31,000 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Yellow stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $729.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.25.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
About Yellow
Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.
