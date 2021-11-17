Matthew A. Doheny Purchases 31,000 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $729.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.25.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Yellow by 77.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 486,874 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Yellow during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yellow by 3,374.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

