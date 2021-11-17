Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

Shares of NYSE:MMX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,749. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $771.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Maverix Metals by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Maverix Metals by 101.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Maverix Metals by 192.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Maverix Metals by 53.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

