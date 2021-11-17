Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%.
Shares of NYSE:MMX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,749. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $771.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.
Several analysts have issued reports on MMX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
