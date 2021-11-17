Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,356 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

