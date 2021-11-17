Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $342.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $954.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.58. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,103,660 shares of company stock valued at $736,925,216. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.