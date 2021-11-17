Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 1.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.09 and a 1-year high of $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.48.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

