Mchain Hits Market Cap of $53,056.28 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 38.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, Mchain has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market capitalization of $53,056.28 and $82.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005196 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008031 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 236.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mchain

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 75,117,500 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.