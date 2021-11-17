MDA (TSE:MDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.50 to C$16.50. The company traded as low as C$13.30 and last traded at C$14.12, with a volume of 48349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.46.

MDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

