Mechel PAO (MTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

Mechel PAO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,208. Mechel PAO has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mechel PAO stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 254,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Mechel PAO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

