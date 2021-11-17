Mechel PAO (MTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Mechel PAO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Mechel PAO has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mechel PAO stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 254,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Mechel PAO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

