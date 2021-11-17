Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,276,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Medical Properties Trust worth $47,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,906,000 after buying an additional 230,887 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 37.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 844,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after buying an additional 229,765 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 196,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 27,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

