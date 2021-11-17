Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,276,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Medical Properties Trust worth $47,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,906,000 after buying an additional 230,887 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 37.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 844,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after buying an additional 229,765 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 196,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 27,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Medical Properties Trust Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
