MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

MDWD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $84.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.49. MediWound has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

