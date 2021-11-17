Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 622,000 shares, a growth of 183.1% from the October 14th total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.2 days.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MHSDF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,775. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

