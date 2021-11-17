Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 229.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 229.50 ($3.00).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Melrose Industries stock traded down GBX 3.55 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 166.90 ($2.18). 31,343,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,921. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 156.50 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.03%.

In other news, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 6,870 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £11,060.70 ($14,450.88).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

