Merculet Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $313,745.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Merculet has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,337,414,357 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

