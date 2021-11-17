Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Meritor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.75 EPS.

Meritor stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. 21,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

