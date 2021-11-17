Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Meritor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.75 EPS.
Meritor stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. 21,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
