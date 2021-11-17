Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Short Interest Down 79.4% in October

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the October 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. 935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

