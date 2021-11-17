Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MEIL opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Methes Energies International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.
About Methes Energies International
