MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

