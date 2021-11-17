MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $783,000 Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 3,214.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of BLUE opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

