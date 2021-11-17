MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,403 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,416 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $110.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 164.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

