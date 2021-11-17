MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,102 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

