MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $758,000 Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,094,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS stock opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OAS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.