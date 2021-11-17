MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

