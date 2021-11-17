Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. Metro has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

