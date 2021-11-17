Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 30,567 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 179,805.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

