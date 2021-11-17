Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 16,639 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 103,993.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 417.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 62,892 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 84.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

APAM opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 80.48%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.