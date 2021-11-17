Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 16,993 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 94,405.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANF. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

