Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 85,038.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,724 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

