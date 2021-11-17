Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $400,175.72 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTD traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,542.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,124. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,477.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,431.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.