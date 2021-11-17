Michael Povey Sells 500,000 Shares of Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM) Stock

Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM) insider Michael Povey sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$17,500.00 ($12,500.00).

Michael Povey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Truscott Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Povey 960,000 shares of Truscott Mining stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Truscott Mining Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company explores for iron oxide, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Westminster project covering an area of 9 hectares and 8 blocks; the North Tennant Creek project comprising an area of 77.71 square kilometers and 52 blocks; and the Barkly project located within the Tennant Creek mineral field in the Northern Territory.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Truscott Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truscott Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.