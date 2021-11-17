Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $346.27.

MSFT opened at $339.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.12. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $340.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

