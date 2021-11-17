Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,182,000 after buying an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

MAA stock opened at $204.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $207.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

