Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 80.99%.
Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.27 million, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.20. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.
