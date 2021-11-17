Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 80.99%.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.27 million, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.20. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 1,855.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.16% of Milestone Scientific worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

