Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Mimecast worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIME. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Mimecast stock opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,737 shares of company stock valued at $13,711,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

