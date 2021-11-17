Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$24.25

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.08.

TSE MI.UN opened at C$22.61 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41. The stock has a market cap of C$905.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

