Mirrored Apple Price Up 0.1% This Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $21.20 million and $129,049.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $154.67 or 0.00257035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00071091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00092776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,469.56 or 1.00488624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.19 or 0.07102873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 137,056 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

