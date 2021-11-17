Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded to Reduce at FIG Partners

FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE:MCW opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

