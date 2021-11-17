Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.85. 25,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 569,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $786.71 million, a P/E ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mitek Systems by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 183,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

