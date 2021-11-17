Mizuho Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $275.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.62.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $215.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 1-year low of $189.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

