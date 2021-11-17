Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.22 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,035. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Model N will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,382.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,545 shares of company stock worth $386,426 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

