Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 5.5%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $247.55 and last traded at $247.12. 237,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,346,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.28.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,250 shares of company stock worth $145,316,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
