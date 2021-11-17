Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 5.5%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $247.55 and last traded at $247.12. 237,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,346,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,250 shares of company stock worth $145,316,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

