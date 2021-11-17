Modus Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $1,569,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target by 10.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,858,318 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $566,148,000 after acquiring an additional 259,679 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $12.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.73. The stock had a trading volume of 273,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.53. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $160.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.25. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.86.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

