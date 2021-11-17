Modus Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $13,719,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,035. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.10 and a 200 day moving average of $274.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus boosted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

