Modus Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for 2.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,043 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.65. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

