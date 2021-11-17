Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.06. 353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $166.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

