Modus Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $113.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,163. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.