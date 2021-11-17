MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CRO Grant A. Lines Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CRO Grant A. Lines acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $573.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $12.36.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth $918,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
