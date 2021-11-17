MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CRO Grant A. Lines Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CRO Grant A. Lines acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $573.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth $918,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

